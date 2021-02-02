Bonecarver Releases NSFW Music Video "Evil"
Spanish brutal death metallers Bonecarver have released a menacing video for their new single "Evil," taken from their new album of the same name, out 5th March via Unique Leader.
Formerly known as Cannibal Grandpa, the quartet return with their most uncompromisingly brutal record yet, and a new name to represent their reinvention.
The video ties in with the album concept, as the band explain: "'Evil' represents the death of the Cannibal Grandpa and the birth of Bonecarver. We continue the legacy of Cannibal Grandpa, telling stories about American serial killer Albert Fish, who died in the electric chair. Some of the atrocities he committed are part of the conceptual side of every one of our albums. When Cannibal Grandpa left this world, a darker and more ancient evil woke up to bring balance. Evil that reflects the pain and perdition behind the things we understand and the things we don't. Evil that pursues life and destroys our dreams. Evil living behind a mask. A mask that contains the darkest desires and the most shameful acts of humanity. A cursed object that contains a deity from the deepest abyss. The face of a hard look carved in bone."
