Isgherurd Morth Premiere New Track "Lucir Stormalah" From Upcoming New Album "Hellrduk"

Black metal trio Isgherurd Morth premiere a new song entitled "Lucir Stormalah", taken from their upcoming new album "Hellrduk". The record is set for release on March 12th by Repose Records.

Check out now "Lucir Stormalah" below.



