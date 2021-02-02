Isgherurd Morth Premiere New Track "Lucir Stormalah" From Upcoming New Album "Hellrduk"
Black metal trio Isgherurd Morth premiere a new song entitled "Lucir Stormalah", taken from their upcoming new album "Hellrduk". The record is set for release on March 12th by Repose Records.
Check out now "Lucir Stormalah" below.
