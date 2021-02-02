Cannibal Corpse Premiere New Single “Inhumane Harvest” - Welcome Erik Rutan As Their New Full-Time Guitarist Taking Over Pat O’Brien's Part

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Cannibal Corpse premiere a new song entitled "Inhumane Harvest", taken from their upcoming new album "Violence Unimagined". Their fifteenth studio album will be out in stores April 16th via Metal Blade Records.

The track finds Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal, ex-Morbid Angel, etc.) becoming a full-time member, taking over Pat O’Brien's part. O’Brien has been on a hiatus from the band since his arrest in 2018. Erik Rutan had been filling in as a touring member since then prior to fully joining the band last year.

Comments Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster:

“I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band. He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his song writing and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well.”

“He’s a great friend of ours, so on a personal level, he’s been a perfect fit, as we knew he would be. Beyond that, he’s one of the hardest working people I know, in music or otherwise, and he maintains a high energy, positive demeanor in challenging situations where other people might go in a negative direction. This energy and great attitude rubs off on the rest of us as well. That’s really a perfect situation to have when you add someone to a band, or any kind of team: someone who’s great at what they do, and also inspires the people around them.”

Adds Webster on the album itself:

“It really follows the path we’ve been going down for a few years now. I think we approach the writing in a similar way most every time: each of us try to write the heaviest, most memorable songs we can. We want each song to have its own identifiable character. Showing my age, I like to say you can ‘drop the needle’ on any point of one of our albums and quickly tell which song you’re listening to.”







That 11-song record will run as follows:

01 – “Murderous Rampage”

02 – “Necrogenic Resurrection”

03 – “Inhumane Harvest”

04 – “Condemnation Contagion”

05 – “Surround, Kill, Devour”

06 – “Ritual Annihilation”

07 – “Follow The Blood”

08 – “Bound And Burned”

09 – “Slowly Sawn”

10 – “Overtorture”

11 – “Cerements Of The Flayed”