Darkest Hour Premiere Live Video For “Demon(s)” - Dreamshade‘s Fella Di Cicco Guests
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
Darkest Hour premiere their live video for “Demon(s)” from their ‘Live In Lockdown‘ streaming event, featuring Dreamshade‘s guitarist/vocalist Fella Di Cicco.
That online show originally took place on September 26th, 2020 and saw the band joined by many online guest musicians, including members of Unearth, Bad Wolves, Suicide Silence among others. Ex-Darkest Hour guitarists Kris Norris and Fred Ziomek also took part.
