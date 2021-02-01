Denmark's Demon Head Releases "Viscera"

Diabolical rockers Demon Head, hailing from Copenhagen, released their fourth full-length album on January 29, 2021. This is Demon Head's first record after being signed by Metal Blade Records in 2020. Viscera was recorded during the first months of 2020 between the legendary Sweet Silence Studios by Flemming Rasmussen (Metallica, Morbid Angel, Rainbow) and a remote country house in Sweden. Mixing was done by Martin 'Konie' Ehrencrona (In Solitude, Tribulation, Nifelheim).

Demon Head combines a number of styles including 1970s heavy rock, doom, and a bit of gothic rock to achieve their diabolic sound.

You can sample and order Viscera here, but you better hurry if you want a physical copy as the first pressings are nearly sold out.