Qwälen Premiere New Track "Unohdan sinut" From Upcoming New Album
Oulu, Finland-based Qwälen premiere a new track named "Unohdan sinut", taken from their impending new album of the same name. The effort will be released by Time To Kill Records on February 19th.
