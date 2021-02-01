Wesenwille Premiere New Song "The Descent" From Upcoming New Album "II: A Material God"
Netherlands' black metal duo Wesenwille premiere a new song entitled "The Descent", taken from their upcoming new album "II: A Material God". The record will be released by Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions on March 12th.
Check out now "The Descent" below.
