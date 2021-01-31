Orden Ogan Reveals New Album "Final Days" Tracklisting; Firewind's Gus G. To Guest

German power metal institution, Orden Ogan, will release their new album, "Final Days," on March 12th, 2021 via AFM Records. They have revealed the complete tracklist for the album, which is available below. The record features guest appearances by Firewind guitarist Gus G. and Brothers Of Metal vocalist Ylva Eriksson.

Tracklist:

1. Heart Of The Android

2. In The Dawn Of The AI

3. Inferno

4. Let The Fire Rain

5. Interstellar (featuring Gus G.)

6. Alone in The Dark (featuring Ylva Eriksson)

7. Hollow

8. It Is Over

Where to go from the Wild West? Singer and producer Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann explains:

"Final Days is a dark-science-fiction-concept-record and it features all Orden Ogan trademarks such as fat and modern riffs, epic chorusses and melancholic orchestral arrangements. On this record you will find the best songs that we have ever written. Gunmen was a strong and important record for us, but Final Days takes it to the next level."