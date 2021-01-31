Crypta (Ex Nervosa/Burning Witches) Finishes Recording Debut Album
Brazillian/Dutch death metal band Crypta, which features former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has revealed via a series of videos on their Facebook profile that they have finished recording their as-yet untitled debut album. In a brief statement on their latest upload, the band stated:
"All solos for the album are recorded, so now we're done with all the recording sessions.
We'll start with the listening sessions now to check the final outcome of the whole process!"
More details will be posted as soon as they become available.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Everdawn Channels The Spirit Of Cleopatra
- Next Article:
Orden Ogan Reveals New Album Tracklisting
0 Comments on "Crypta Finishes Recording Debut Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.