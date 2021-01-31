Crypta (Ex Nervosa/Burning Witches) Finishes Recording Debut Album

Brazillian/Dutch death metal band Crypta, which features former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has revealed via a series of videos on their Facebook profile that they have finished recording their as-yet untitled debut album. In a brief statement on their latest upload, the band stated:

"All solos for the album are recorded, so now we're done with all the recording sessions.

We'll start with the listening sessions now to check the final outcome of the whole process!"

More details will be posted as soon as they become available.