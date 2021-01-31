Interview
Everdawn Keyboardist Boris Zaks Discusses New Album "Cleopatra," Release Delays And Putting The World To Rights
There can be no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world of music hard, all but stopping live music outside of New Zealand and socially distanced shows. For some bands, it has put a strain on releasing material too, as it was the case for Everdawn, formerly known as Midnight Eternal, whose new album, "Cleopatra" was actually recorded in 2019. This week, this stunning combination of progressive, symphonic and power metal will finally see the light of the day and those who have had the privilege of hearing the album already will tell you that it was worth the wait.
To find out more about the album, why it took so long to be released, the lyrical themes within, working with Therion vocalist Thomas Vikström and much more, I spoke with keyboard player Boris Zaks. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
