Aetherian Premiere New Song & Music Video "Primordial Woods" - Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis Guests
Hailing from Athens, Greece melodic death metal Aetherian premiere a new song and lyric video "Primordial Woods". The song was produced, engineered, and mixed by Fotis Benardo (ex-Septic Flesh), and it was mastered by George Nerantzis. It also includes a guest vocal performance by Rotting Christ’s Sakis Tolis.
Explain the band:
“These past few years our planet is experiencing a rapid change of the global climate. The extent of fires in Australia, the Amazon rainforest and the Siberian boreal forest, shows us that the worst-case scenario is right on our doorstep. The destruction of wildlife’s natural habitat diminishes biodiversity and is disrupting the balance of every ecosystem. The damage we now cause might as well be irreversible. ‘Primordial Woods‘ is a song about our world’s forests. Preserving their magic and passing it over to the next generations is our duty. Let’s not make the same mistakes as those before us did.”
