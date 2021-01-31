System Of A Down Premiere New Official Music Video “Genocidal Humanoidz”

Band Photo: System Of A Down (?)

System Of A Down premiere their new official music video for their song “Genocidal Humanoidz“. The group's own Shavo Odadjian co-directed the clip with Adam Mason. The video premiere follows a livestreamed fundraising event System Of A Down hosted via YouTube to raise money for the Artsakh and Armenian soldiers maimed amidst the Nagorno-Karabakh war that broke out this past fall. As of press time over $256,000 had been achieved via said fundraiser.