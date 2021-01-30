Cryptosis Posts New Music Video "Transcendence" Online; Debut Album "Bionic Swarm" Due In March
Dutch metal trio Cryptosis has released the official video to “Transcendence”, which has been produced by Aimed & Framed.
Cryptosis checked in with the following comment about the song’s lyrics:
“In 2149 it is possible to purchase digital thoughts, knowledge and talents from a deceased person. The term ‘self-investment’ has shifted to a whole different kind of perspective. People can now enhance their mind to be more creative and smarter beyond their wildest dreams. This all comes at a price, since the new technology is so addictive that society can't live without it anymore. Mankind has become the host... of a parasite.”
Cryptosis will release their debut album Bionic Swarm on March 26. The album will be available in the following formats:
-CD Digipak – all outlets
-Gatefold black LP+CD – all outlets
-Gatefold dark green LP+CD – CM EU Onlineshop (200 LPs)
-Gatefold red LP+CD – Band Shop (200 LPs)
-Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD – District 19 Shop (200 LPs)
-Gatefold golden LP+CD – EMP & Nuclear Blast (100/100 LPs)
-Digital Album
Tracklisting:
1. Overture 2149
2. Decypher
3. Death Technology
4. Prospect Of Immortality
5. Transcendence
6. Perpetual Motion
7. Conjuring The Egoist
8. Game Of Souls
9. Mindscape
10. Flux Divergence
