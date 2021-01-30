Necrotted Reveals New Album "Operation: Mental Castration" Details; Posts New Music Video "My Mental Castration" Online

The southern German death metal brigade Necrotted has announced the release of their upcoming new studio album. "Operation: Mental Castration" will be released on March 19, 2021 via Reaper Entertainment.

Second digital single, "My Mental Castration", is streaming now. The song is available on every major streaming platform now.

The band states: "We’re happy to present our new song ‘My Mental Castration’ and the accompanying music video today. ‘My Mental Castration’ is the second single from our upcoming album Operation: Mental Castration and its title track. Both the song and the video perfectly showcase the characteristic style and the spirit of the new album. We hope our fans like the music and moving images as much as we like ourselves!"

Tracklisting:

1. My Mental Castration

2. Compulsory Comsumption

3. Asocial Media Whore

4. Work Hard, Gain Nothing

5. Happy Dysphoria

6. Abhorrence And Anxiety

7. The Burning Emptiness In Me

8. Drained

9. Mirror’s Malicious Glance

10. Cynic Suicide