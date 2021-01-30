Necrotted Reveals New Album "Operation: Mental Castration" Details; Posts New Music Video "My Mental Castration" Online
The southern German death metal brigade Necrotted has announced the release of their upcoming new studio album. "Operation: Mental Castration" will be released on March 19, 2021 via Reaper Entertainment.
Second digital single, "My Mental Castration", is streaming now. The song is available on every major streaming platform now.
The band states: "We’re happy to present our new song ‘My Mental Castration’ and the accompanying music video today. ‘My Mental Castration’ is the second single from our upcoming album Operation: Mental Castration and its title track. Both the song and the video perfectly showcase the characteristic style and the spirit of the new album. We hope our fans like the music and moving images as much as we like ourselves!"
Tracklisting:
1. My Mental Castration
2. Compulsory Comsumption
3. Asocial Media Whore
4. Work Hard, Gain Nothing
5. Happy Dysphoria
6. Abhorrence And Anxiety
7. The Burning Emptiness In Me
8. Drained
9. Mirror’s Malicious Glance
10. Cynic Suicide
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wolfchant To Release New Album In April
- Next Article:
Cryptosis Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Necrotted Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.