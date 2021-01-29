Wolfchant To Release New Album "Omega : Bestia" In April
Four years after their Bloodwinter epic, German pagan metallers Wolfchant return with new energy and nine hotly forged irons. Their seventh studio album, "Omega : Bestia," is to be released on April 9th via Reaper Entertainment.
On the new album the popular mixture of extreme metal mixed with timeless melodies, driving riffs and epic parts as well as the aggressive screams and the choral vocals were retained and expanded with a lot of flair by several nuances.
Today the band unveils the cover artwork for the record, once again designed by Peter Salai.
The band comments: "For the third time now Peter Salai has drawn a great cover for us. For our new record Omega : Bestia he once again managed to capture perfectly the epic and varied mood of this album!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Wolfchant To Release New Album In April"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.