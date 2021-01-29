"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Moonspell Posts Behind The Scenes Footage Of "All Or Nothing" Music Video

posted Jan 29, 2021

With their forthcoming 13th studio album, Portuguese dark metal giants, Moonspell, are approaching their 30th anniversary as a band more ambitiously and stronger than ever. "Hermitage" will see the light of day on February 26 via Napalm Records, and invites us on an entertaining and revolutionary journey through the darkest days of human existence.

"Hermitage is an open-hearted invitation to simplicity. To be humble. To be thankful. To serve you solace. Provide you comfort, entertainment,” vocalist Fernando Ribeiro recently said. "We sincerely hope this call reaches you. That you kindly accept what we offer. That you take our music with you to the place you must feel as yours. To your secret place, to your hermitage.”

The band recently released the video for "All Or Nothing", and now take you behind the scenes. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

