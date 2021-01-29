Moonspell Posts Behind The Scenes Footage Of "All Or Nothing" Music Video
With their forthcoming 13th studio album, Portuguese dark metal giants, Moonspell, are approaching their 30th anniversary as a band more ambitiously and stronger than ever. "Hermitage" will see the light of day on February 26 via Napalm Records, and invites us on an entertaining and revolutionary journey through the darkest days of human existence.
"Hermitage is an open-hearted invitation to simplicity. To be humble. To be thankful. To serve you solace. Provide you comfort, entertainment,” vocalist Fernando Ribeiro recently said. "We sincerely hope this call reaches you. That you kindly accept what we offer. That you take our music with you to the place you must feel as yours. To your secret place, to your hermitage.”
The band recently released the video for "All Or Nothing", and now take you behind the scenes. Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ungraven To Release Split EP With Slomatics
- Next Article:
Wolfchant To Release New Album In April
0 Comments on "Moonspell Posts Behind The Scenes Of New Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.