Heriot Shares New Music Video "Recreant"

New UK metal group Heriot continue their rise with brilliant and brutal new single "Recreant."

Premiering on Knotfest, who called the band "relevant, contemporary, and rooted in reality", you can watch the video for "Recreant" below.

The new single showcases a triumphant young band, fully focused and with a razor-sharp edge. Now a fourpiece with the addition of guitarist/vocalist Debbie Gough, Heriot have already started to turn heads in the UK metal scene and beyond. Weaponising metallic sludge and hardcore, Heriot had already made a statement of intent with November 2020's 'Cleansed Existence' single and will only turn it up from here.

In the words of Heriot: "'Recreant’ reflects on the ever-growing abuse of power in today’s world. With governments, politicians and influencers wrongfully using religion, nationalism and wealth to divide communities, class and race.

"In this release we’ve tried to hone in on some of our darker influences to best suit the lyrical content in this song. As a band we’ve delved deeper into our doom and sludge roots. This track allowed for a lot more experimentation into the use of textures and industrial elements to embellish the intensity of our sound.

"This track touches on the contrast between the privileged and deprived and how the system is carefully manipulated to cater for the wealthy, even showing encouragement for minority groups of people to subconsciously vilify themselves."