Alcest Releases New Acoustic Rendition Of "Protection"
In these troubled times, blackgaze pioneers Alcest shine a little light into the dark with their otherworldly sound. Labeled as innovators of a surreal genre mixing shoegaze and black metal, the French duo have established themselves as a forerunner of their own style of music that draws the listener into a dreamy soundscape, achieving them over 42 million streams worldwide.
Their latest studio album "Spiritual Instinct" saw the light of day in 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The record was supported by a massive European tour which included several sold out shows. With Spiritual Instinct, Neige and Winterhalter melded both the heavy and lighter aspects of the band, and today, Alcest present a brand-new face to their art with a cinematic instrumental acoustic version of their hit single "Protection."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Alcest Releases New 'Protection' Acoustic Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.