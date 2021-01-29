"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Alcest Releases New Acoustic Rendition Of "Protection"

posted Jan 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

In these troubled times, blackgaze pioneers Alcest shine a little light into the dark with their otherworldly sound. Labeled as innovators of a surreal genre mixing shoegaze and black metal, the French duo have established themselves as a forerunner of their own style of music that draws the listener into a dreamy soundscape, achieving them over 42 million streams worldwide.

Their latest studio album "Spiritual Instinct" saw the light of day in 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The record was supported by a massive European tour which included several sold out shows. With Spiritual Instinct, Neige and Winterhalter melded both the heavy and lighter aspects of the band, and today, Alcest present a brand-new face to their art with a cinematic instrumental acoustic version of their hit single "Protection."

