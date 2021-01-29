Nightwish Postpones European Tour Dates
Band Photo: Nightwish (?)
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Nightwish have announced some rescheduled tour dates for late 2021. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled dates.
The band will present their current studio album "HUMAN.:||:NATURE." and maintain their reputation as one of the best live bands in heavy music. Being known for unique stage designs and pyro effects, the Finnish symphonic metal heroes promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey - once again. Finnish metal legends Amorphis will be special guests on this tour, with the billing completed by industrial band Turmion Kätilöt.
The rescheduled dates are as follows:
17.11. IE Dublin - 3Arena
18.11. UK Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
22.11. NL Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
23.11. NL Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
24.11. LU Luxembourg - Rockhal
25.11. DE Dusseldorf - ISS Dome
27.11. DE Leipzig - Arena
28.11. PL Gliwice - Arena
30.11. HU Budapest - Budapest Sportaréna
02.12. DE Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
03.12. IT Milan - Lorenzini District
05.12. DE Bamberg - Brose Arena
06.12. CH Zurich - Hallenstadion
07.12. FR Paris - AccorHotels Arena
09.12. DE Frankfurt - Festhalle
10.12. BE Antwerp - Lotto Arena
13.12. UK London - SSE Arena Wembley
15.12. DE Munich - Olympiahalle
17.12. DE Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena
19.12. AT Vienna - Stadthalle (Club Version)
20.12. CZ Prague - o2 Arena
21.12. DE Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
