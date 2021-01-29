Nightwish Postpones European Tour Dates

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Nightwish have announced some rescheduled tour dates for late 2021. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled dates.

The band will present their current studio album "HUMAN.:||:NATURE." and maintain their reputation as one of the best live bands in heavy music. Being known for unique stage designs and pyro effects, the Finnish symphonic metal heroes promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey - once again. Finnish metal legends Amorphis will be special guests on this tour, with the billing completed by industrial band Turmion Kätilöt.

The rescheduled dates are as follows:

17.11. IE Dublin - 3Arena

18.11. UK Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

22.11. NL Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

23.11. NL Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

24.11. LU Luxembourg - Rockhal

25.11. DE Dusseldorf - ISS Dome

27.11. DE Leipzig - Arena

28.11. PL Gliwice - Arena

30.11. HU Budapest - Budapest Sportaréna

02.12. DE Stuttgart - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

03.12. IT Milan - Lorenzini District

05.12. DE Bamberg - Brose Arena

06.12. CH Zurich - Hallenstadion

07.12. FR Paris - AccorHotels Arena

09.12. DE Frankfurt - Festhalle

10.12. BE Antwerp - Lotto Arena

13.12. UK London - SSE Arena Wembley

15.12. DE Munich - Olympiahalle

17.12. DE Hamburg - Barclaycard Arena

19.12. AT Vienna - Stadthalle (Club Version)

20.12. CZ Prague - o2 Arena

21.12. DE Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle