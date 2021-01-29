Amorphis Shares New Lyric Video "Brother And Sister"

Today, Amorphis releases their shaped vinyl single "Brother And Sister", limited to 666 copies via Nuclear Blast. The band have also revealed a new lyric video for the song "Brother And Sister" that you can watch below.

Keyboard player Santeri Kallio comments: "Two great songs from the "Queen of Time" sessions on vinyl which is great. The atmospheric 'Brother and Sister' and majestic prog-driven 'As Mountains Crumble' were also good candidates for the "Queen of Time" album’s final tracklist, but in the final run ended up as album bonus tracks to give a special edge to different releases. With this release it is great to see these songs get the attention they deserve."