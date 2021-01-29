"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Amorphis Shares New Lyric Video "Brother And Sister"

posted Jan 29, 2021

Today, Amorphis releases their shaped vinyl single "Brother And Sister", limited to 666 copies via Nuclear Blast. The band have also revealed a new lyric video for the song "Brother And Sister" that you can watch below.

Keyboard player Santeri Kallio comments: "Two great songs from the "Queen of Time" sessions on vinyl which is great. The atmospheric 'Brother and Sister' and majestic prog-driven 'As Mountains Crumble' were also good candidates for the "Queen of Time" album’s final tracklist, but in the final run ended up as album bonus tracks to give a special edge to different releases. With this release it is great to see these songs get the attention they deserve."

