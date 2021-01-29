Amorphis Shares New Lyric Video "Brother And Sister"
Today, Amorphis releases their shaped vinyl single "Brother And Sister", limited to 666 copies via Nuclear Blast. The band have also revealed a new lyric video for the song "Brother And Sister" that you can watch below.
Keyboard player Santeri Kallio comments: "Two great songs from the "Queen of Time" sessions on vinyl which is great. The atmospheric 'Brother and Sister' and majestic prog-driven 'As Mountains Crumble' were also good candidates for the "Queen of Time" album’s final tracklist, but in the final run ended up as album bonus tracks to give a special edge to different releases. With this release it is great to see these songs get the attention they deserve."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Max Cavalera Launches New Band Go Ahead And Die
- Next Article:
Souls Of Diotima Releases New Music Video
0 Comments on "Amorphis Shares New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.