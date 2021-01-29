King Bastard Premiere New Song & Music Video "Psychosis (in a Vacuum)" From Upcoming New Album "It Came From the Void"

New York-based blackened doom band King Bastard premiere a new song and official music video "Psychosis (in a Vacuum)", taken from their upcoming new album "It Came From the Void". The record will be out in stores later this year.

Comment the band:

“Despite being primarily instrumental, the song is about an astronaut being sent from earth to colonize another planet and ultimately meeting his demise. Our album is a concept album following the journey of a group of cosmic colonists. The lyrics are in reference to Vladimir Komarov whose last words can be heard at the end of the track.”