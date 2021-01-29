Greenleaf Premiere New Song "Tides" From Upcoming New Album "Echoes From a Mass"
Swedish stoner doom outfit Greenleaf premiere a new song entitled "Tides", taken from their upcoming new album "Echoes From a Mass", which will be out in stores March 26 via Napalm Records.
Check out now "Tides" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
[4672] Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
King Bastard Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Greenleaf Premiere New Song 'Tides'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.