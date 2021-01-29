Rob Zombie Premieres New Single “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man”

Band Photo: Rob Zombie (?)

Rob Zombie‘s new advance track “The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single will also eventually appear on his seventh studio full-length “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy“, which is scheduled for a March 12th release date by Nuclear Blast.