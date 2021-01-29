Entheos Premiere Their Take On Dying Fetus’ “Subjected To A Beating”
Entheos premiere their below take on Dying Fetus‘ 2012 “Reign Supreme” song “Subjected To A Beating“. The band - currently a duo - in recent weeks have also been working on new material for a new record.
