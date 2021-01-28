Vektor Joins The Mexico Metal Fest Line-up
Sci-fi and uber technically proficient metallers, Vektor, were added to the Mexico Metal Fest Line-up. They are scheduled to appear on October 29th. The festival is set to take place in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico in late October of this year.
