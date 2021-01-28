Alltar Premiere New Song "Spoils" From Upcoming New Album "Hallowed"
Portland’s sludge/doom band Alltar premiere a new song and music video called "Spoils", taken from their upcoming new album "Hallowed". The effort will be the released independently via Bandcamp on the 12th February.
Check out now "Spoils" below.
