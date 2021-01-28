The Ruins of Beverast Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "The Thule Grimoires"
The Ruins of Beverast premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "The Thule Grimoires". Ván Records will release the outing on February 5th.
Check out now "The Thule Grimoires" in its entirety below.
