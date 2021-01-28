Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Track & Music Video “Animal”

Brand Of Sacrifice premiere a new music video and track titled “Animal“. The single will appear on the group’s impending new record “Lifeblood“, out in stores on March 05th.

Tell the band:

“We knew ‘Animal‘ was THE single on ‘Lifeblood‘ as soon as we finished it. We’ve warmed our fans up through ‘Demon King‘ and the title track, and this has the biggest hook on the whole album. A choir carries the chorus to previously unreached territory.”

“Of course, we had to do the song justice with a video of the highest quality, so we teamed up with an amazing cast and crew led by director Joey Durango. The video is epic and cinematic, two qualities we try to evoke through our music, here heightened by the timeless visuals and stories of the warrior.”