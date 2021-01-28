Ex-The Faceless & The Black Dahlia Murder Members Unite In New Band Shared Trauma
Former members of The Faceless and The Black Dahlia Murder have joined forces in a new project named Shared Trauma. The band's debut single “Radiant Prison” can be streamed below:
Shared Trauma are:
Vocals: Derek Rydquist (John Frum, ex-The Faceless)
Guitars: Ryan “Bart” Williams (ex-The Black Dahlia Murder)
Guitar/sound design: Michael Sherer (ex-The Faceless)
Bass: Brandon Griffin (ex-The Faceless)
Drums: John Thomas
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Maryland Deathfest To Reschedule To 2022
- Next Article:
Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Shared Trauma (Ex-TBDM Etc.) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.