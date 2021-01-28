Ex-The Faceless & The Black Dahlia Murder Members Unite In New Band Shared Trauma

Former members of The Faceless and The Black Dahlia Murder have joined forces in a new project named Shared Trauma. The band's debut single “Radiant Prison” can be streamed below:



<a href="https://sharedtrauma.bandcamp.com/track/radiant-prison">Radiant Prison by Shared Trauma</a>

Shared Trauma are:

Vocals: Derek Rydquist (John Frum, ex-The Faceless)

Guitars: Ryan “Bart” Williams (ex-The Black Dahlia Murder)

Guitar/sound design: Michael Sherer (ex-The Faceless)

Bass: Brandon Griffin (ex-The Faceless)

Drums: John Thomas