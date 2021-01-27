Just For Fun
Must See: Stop Motion Video Of A Star Wars Jawa Playing Van Halen's "Eruption"
Video artist Thomas J. Yagodinski pays tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen by making a stop motion clip showcasing a Jawa from Star Wars playing Van Halen's "Eruption".
Says Yagodinski:
“This was an extremely FUN way to pay respects to a musical Legend and to also challenge myself to recreate Eddie’s amazing solo, frame by frame via stop motion animation. Is it perfect? Of course not, that’s impossible and nothing ever is :-) The Jawa is a stop motion puppet I fabricated and the guitar is the 1:4 scale (16inch) Mini Guitar (#EVH-004) that I further customized. The set……well, that’s from/for something entirely different!! Hope you have as fun watching as I had creating.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Maryland Deathfest To Reschedule To 2022
0 Comments on "See: Star Wars Jawa Playing Van Halen's 'Eruption'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.