Just For Fun

Must See: Stop Motion Video Of A Star Wars Jawa Playing Van Halen's "Eruption"



Video artist Thomas J. Yagodinski pays tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen by making a stop motion clip showcasing a Jawa from Star Wars playing Van Halen's "Eruption".





Says Yagodinski:

“This was an extremely FUN way to pay respects to a musical Legend and to also challenge myself to recreate Eddie’s amazing solo, frame by frame via stop motion animation. Is it perfect? Of course not, that’s impossible and nothing ever is :-) The Jawa is a stop motion puppet I fabricated and the guitar is the 1:4 scale (16inch) Mini Guitar (#EVH-004) that I further customized. The set……well, that’s from/for something entirely different!! Hope you have as fun watching as I had creating.”