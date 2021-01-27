Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song "Inverted Illusion" From Upcoming Debut Album

Denver-based death metal trio Scepter of Eligos premiere a new song titled "Inverted Illusion", taken from their impending debut full-length of the same name. The album arrives on January 29th, 2021.

Check out now "Inverted Illusion" below.





Comment the band:

“We wanted this collection of songs to represent all the various influences as well as our own individual style which we feel that we are developing.”