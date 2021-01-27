"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song "Inverted Illusion" From Upcoming Debut Album

posted Jan 27, 2021 at 3:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Denver-based death metal trio Scepter of Eligos premiere a new song titled "Inverted Illusion", taken from their impending debut full-length of the same name. The album arrives on January 29th, 2021.

Check out now "Inverted Illusion" below.


Comment the band:

“We wanted this collection of songs to represent all the various influences as well as our own individual style which we feel that we are developing.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 