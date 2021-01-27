Abigorum Premiere New Song "Erhebt eure mit Blut gefüllten Hörner" From Upcoming New Album "Vergessene Stille"

Abigorum premiere a new song entitled "Erhebt eure mit Blut gefüllten Hörner", taken from their upcoming new album "Vergessene Stille", which is set for release by a consortium of labels on April 13th.

Check out now "Erhebt eure mit Blut gefüllten Hörner" below.