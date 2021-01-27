Abigorum Premiere New Song "Erhebt eure mit Blut gefüllten Hörner" From Upcoming New Album "Vergessene Stille"
Abigorum premiere a new song entitled "Erhebt eure mit Blut gefüllten Hörner", taken from their upcoming new album "Vergessene Stille", which is set for release by a consortium of labels on April 13th.
Check out now "Erhebt eure mit Blut gefüllten Hörner" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
A Killer’s Confession Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Scepter of Eligos Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Abigorum Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.