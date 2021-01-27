A Killer’s Confession (Ex-Mushroomhead) Premiere New Single & Video “Remember”

A Killer’s Confession - featuring former Mushroomhead singer Waylon Reavis - premiere their new single and music video called “Remember“ streaming via YouTube for you below.

Says Reavis of the track:

“Sometimes in life people are quick to forget the good and the bad. We all need to be reminded from time to time where the line in the sand is truly drawn.”