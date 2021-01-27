-(16)- Premiere New Single & Music Video “Tear It Down”
Los Angeles, California-based sludge/doom metal band -(16)- premiere a new music video for “Tear It Down“, their new advance track from the band's impending split with Grime. Titled “Doom Sessions Vol. 3” the split release will be out on February 26th via Heavy Psych Sounds.
Tell -(16)-:
“‘Tear It Down‘ is a song that’s has been in our live set for a few years and has evolved through a few different iterations to finally land here on our split release with fellow sludge brethren Grime. Thanks to Chariot of Black Moth for providing the stunning editing and for contributing visually to the vibe of the song.”
