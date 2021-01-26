Watch: New Documentary On Late Cynic/Death Drummer Sean Reinert
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
In honor of yesterday’s one-year anniversary of his passing a new film on late Cynic/Death drummer Sean Reinert has premiered online streaming for you below. The one-hour long documentary examines Reinert‘s life in music and his legacy featuring comments from members of Megadeth, Testament and Meshuggah.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "See: New Documentary On Late Cynic Drummer Reinert"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.