Conflagracion Premiere New Track "La Consumación de lo Impuro" From Upcoming Debut EP "Luciftias"
Black metal duo Conflagracion premiere a new track called "La Consumación de lo Impuro", taken from their upcoming debut EP "Luciftias", which will be out in stores January 31st via Morbid Skull Records.
Check out now "La Consumación de lo Impuro" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Twitch of the Death Nerve Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
See: New Documentary On Late Cynic Drummer Reinert
0 Comments on "Conflagracion Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.