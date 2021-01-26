Twitch of the Death Nerve Premiere New Song "The Wages Of Faith" From Upcoming New Album "Beset By False Prophets"

UK’s brutal death metal band Twitch of the Death Nerve premiere a new song entitled "The Wages Of Faith", taken from their upcoming new album "Beset By False Prophets". The record is set for release by Comatose Music on March 12th.





Tells the band's label:

“The four new tracks that kick off this latest slab of assault and battery are a clear signpost to the dark future that awaits for this most violent of bands. There is a delicious sickness to the rotting riffs of ‘At The Trial Of The Exhumed Pope’, a wild, unpredictability to the devilish savagery of ‘Facadism’ a streamlined, shellshock-inducing power to ‘The Wages Of Faith’ and ‘Confounded By Apophenia’.

“As for the nine song set from Xxxapada Na Tromba… this is pure, explosive, live brutal death metal; as close as you can get to being in a Twitch Of The Death Nerve pit without actually shedding blood and losing your teeth. From recent wrathful classics like ‘The Locard Principle’, right back to the first song that the band ever recorded, ‘A Hundred And Twenty Days In Sodom’, all your Death Nerve favourites are here – faster and heavier than ever before”.