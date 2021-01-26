Butcher Babies Premiere New Music Video For “Sleeping With The Enemy”

Butcher Babies premiered their official music video for their latest single, “Sleeping With The Enemy” streaming via YouTube for you below.

Explains vocalist Heidi Shepherd:

“When face to face with what you presume as your enemy; who is it? Is it you? In ‘Sleeping with the Enemy‘ the devil and angel on my shoulders met. This song is about hypocrisy and self realization. We can get so caught up in the rat race of life, as humans we tend to lose track of ourselves and our core values along the way.

There comes a point where you look at the perceived problems in your life and realize there is one common denominator; yourself! Whether it’s in the lens you look at life through or an overall attitude, there comes a point where we must turn a negative into a positive. This song is that for me.”

Says frontwoman Carla Harvey:

“‘Sleeping With The Enemy is one of the most vulnerable songs we’ve ever written. The song is the ultimate “own your own bullshit” song…because the first step in change is always admitting there’s a problem, right?”

Adds Shepherd:

“When creating the visuals for ‘Sleeping With The Enemy‘, it was important for us to show the raw emotion of loneliness. Sometimes we harvest our own loneliness by being the one who stabs yourself in the back. Anna Christensen [actress] portrayed the relief felt when we realize that we are our own enemy. She finds the freedom we can feel when we step out of our own way.”