Kankar Premiere New Song "Zerfall des Lichts" From Upcoming Debut Album "Dunkle Millennia"

Thuringian black metal duo Kankar (vocalist/guitarist/bassist Stríð and drummer Plágan) premiere a new song named "Zerfall des Lichts",off their impending debut album "Dunkle Millennia". The record will be released by Eisenwald on March 19th.