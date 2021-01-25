Sarkrista Premiere New Song "The Beast Reborn" From Forthcoming New Album "Sworn to Profound Heresy"
Finnish black metal outfit Sarkrista premiere a new song entitled "The Beast Reborn", taken from their forthcoming new album "Sworn to Profound Heresy". It will be released by Purity Through Fire (CD, LP) and Worship Tapes (cassette version) on March 21st.
Check out now "The Beast Reborn" below.

