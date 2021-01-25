Wolfheart Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Skull Soldiers" From Upcoming New EP
Finnish melodic death metal band Wolfheart premiere a new track called "Skull Soldiers", taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name. The effort will be out in stores March 5th via Napalm Records.
Great band; songs all sound too similar to each other, but that's no problem when you get lost in it for a while