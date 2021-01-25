"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Wolfheart Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Skull Soldiers" From Upcoming New EP

posted Jan 25, 2021 at 2:24 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Finnish melodic death metal band Wolfheart premiere a new track called "Skull Soldiers", taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name. The effort will be out in stores March 5th via Napalm Records.


Anonymous Reader
1. ooh baby writes:

Great band; songs all sound too similar to each other, but that's no problem when you get lost in it for a while

# Jan 25, 2021 @ 5:03 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

