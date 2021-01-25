Memoriam (ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction Etc.) Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Onwards Into Battle" From Upcoming New Album "To the End"
Memoriam (ex-Bolt Thrower, Benediction etc.) premiere a new song and lyric video entitled "Onwards Into Battle", taken from their upcoming new album "To the End", which will be out in stores March 26th via Reaper Entertainment.
Check out now "Onwards Into Battle" below.
