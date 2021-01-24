Black Sheep Wall Premiere New Song "New Measures Of Failure" From Upcoming Album "Songs for the Enamel Queen"

Black Sheep Wall premiere a new song named "New Measures Of Failure", taken from their upcoming new album "Songs for the Enamel Queen". The effort will be out in stores February 26 via Silent Pendulum Records.

Explains vocalist Brandon Gillichbauer:

"'New Measures of Failure' was one of the last songs that I finished writing lyrics for on this new album. The title is derived from a conversation between myself and original vocalist Jeff Ventimiglia regarding our current life situations.

'New Measures of Failure' is a reflection on the process of drying-out, the realities of relapsing, and the subsequent sexual desires that come with chasing any form of serotonin. The song was written in part after a long term on-again off-again relationship had gone belly up for the last time and the cathartic release that comes from the desire and acceptance of being loathed by someone who once loved you."