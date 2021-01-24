Beyond Grace Premiere New Song & Music Video "Fearmonger" From Upcoming New Album

UK's Beyond Grace premiere a new song and music video titled "Fearmonger". The track will appear on the band's next album, which Prosthetic will release later this year.

Check out now "Fearmonger" below.

Comment the band:

“Musically it’s very representative of the direction of the next record – bigger riffs, heavier hooks, tighter, punchier writing – there’s no filler, and everything is just more focussed and fluid. And then, obviously, the speech from Edward R. Murrow serves to reinforce how everything the song is talking about – the cultivation of discord and division, the weaponisation of ignorance and paranoia – isn’t new, and reminds us that we can’t allow ourselves to give in and be driven by fear.”