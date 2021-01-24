Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Facing Extradition To Washington D.C.

Band Photo: Iced Earth (?)

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer has waived a preliminary hearing after he was charged with multiple federal crimes at on January 6th’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. He will soon be extradited to Washington D.C.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Schaffer was part of the mob that breached the Capitol Building and engaged in “verbal altercations with Capitol Police officers inside.”

He is currently being held in the Marion County Jail after turning himself in to police last week. According to his attorney, the US Attorney and Schaffer’s legal team mutually agreed to handle all proceedings in Washington.

Jon Schaffer was photographed wearing a tactical vest and a baseball cap that read “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.” The organization describes itself as “patriots” who believe in multiple Deep State theories that have long been disputed.

The Department of Justice described the organization as a “militia of former law enforcement and military personnel” that has often “urged President Trump to declare Martial Law in order to prevent the Congress from certifying the Electoral College Results.”

Iced Earth and Schaffer‘s Demons & Wizards side project have both disappeared past week from the roster of their label home of Century Media Records in the wake of his involvement in the U.S. Capitol Building breach.