Yoth Iria (Rotting Christ, Necromantia) Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "As the Flame Withers"

Old school occult black metal outfit Yoth Iria (Rotting Christ, Necromantia) premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "As the Flame Withers". The record will be out in stores January 25 via Pagan Records.

Check out now "As the Flame Withers" in its entirety below.