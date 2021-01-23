Oath of Damnation Premiere New Music Video For "Imhullu" From Latest Album "Fury and Malevolence"
Australian blackened death metal outfit Oath of Damnation premiere a new music video for "Imhullu", taken from their latest album "Fury and Malevolence". The effort was released last year by Gore House Productions.
Check out now "Imhullu" below.
