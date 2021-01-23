Pissing Razors Premiere Cover Of Nailbomb’s “Wasting Away” - Skinlab’s Steev Esquivel Guests
Pissing Razors joined forces with Skinlab frontman/bassist Steev Esquivel and premiere their take on the Nailbomb (ex-Sepultura, Cavalera Conspiracy, Fudge Tunnel Etc.) track “Wasting Away”. A spring release date has been scheduled for their new effort “Eulogy Death March“.
Comments Pissing Razors guitarist Mat Lynch :
“Shortly after Nailbomb’s 1994 ‘Point Blank‘ release, we added ‘Wasting Away‘ to our live set simply for its sheer intensity, brutally honest approach, and blatant raw attack. There’s no smoke and mirrors, no fancy production tricks there. The track demands attention, commands respect, and we are proud to revisit its place in the early development of our own musical pursuits and sound. The pure cut-throat approach to its sonic foundation is what we have consistently strived to ingrain into our own body of work and it still holds true today. We hope we do it justice…”
