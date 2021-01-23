Fever 333 Premiere New Music Video “Wrong Generation” - Blink-182’s Travis Barker Guests
A new music video for Fever 333‘s title track to their latest release “Wrong Generation” has premiered streaming online via YouTube below. The track and clip both feature a cameo from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Says Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon Butler:
“We were hoping to make a video that offered a similar energy and excitement to the live element of this Fever 333 project. I also wanted to give a nod to ‘Song 2‘ one of the coolest music videos ever made. Put these vibes together and we ended up with this.”
