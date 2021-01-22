Ellende Streaming New EP, "Triebe," Online

Austrian atmospheric black metal band Ellende has just released its sixth album, the EP "Triebe." Ellende entered Klangschmiede Studio E in 2020 with studio- and live drummer P.F. to record "Triebe." The EP is an adaptation, interpretation, and mix of previous and new material. The EP contains 3 songs, clocking in at just over a half-hour.

You can stream "Triebe" in full below: