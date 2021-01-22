Ellende Streaming New EP, "Triebe," Online
Austrian atmospheric black metal band Ellende has just released its sixth album, the EP "Triebe." Ellende entered Klangschmiede Studio E in 2020 with studio- and live drummer P.F. to record "Triebe." The EP is an adaptation, interpretation, and mix of previous and new material. The EP contains 3 songs, clocking in at just over a half-hour.
You can stream "Triebe" in full below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ellende Streaming New EP Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.